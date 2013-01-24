The highest drying power ever
Want professional drying power? This is the most powerful hairdryer on the market but also one of the kindest for your hair. It combines IonBoost, multiple heat settings and powerful CoolShot to keep hair healthy yet perfectly coiffed. See all benefits
This top of the range 2500 W professional hairdryer creates a very powerful airflow. The resulting combination of high power and top speed makes drying and styling your hair much quicker and easier.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a style.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The highest drying power ever: 50% more airflow (32 l/s) for faster drying
