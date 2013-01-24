Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

SalonDry Pro AC

Hairdryer

HP4992/00
  • The dryer that hairdressers would use at home The dryer that hairdressers would use at home The dryer that hairdressers would use at home
    -{discount-value}

    SalonDry Pro AC Hairdryer

    HP4992/00

    The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry Pro AC Hairdryer

    The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry Pro AC Hairdryer

    The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      The dryer that hairdressers would use at home

      SalonDry Pro AC

      • 2000 W
      Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

      This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

      The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for adjusting or to finish a style.

      Ceramic Tourmaline volume diffuser for additional protection, volume and shine

      The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The addition of Ceramic Tourmaline helps to protect the hair and add softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

      Ceramic round brush for easy styling and added shine

      This rounded ceramic brush uses the properties of ceramic to smooth the hair during styling and add shine. With its cylindrical shape and salon dimensions, it can be used to create a variety of different styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Material housing styler
        ABS/PC
        Power
        2000  W
        Cord length
        3  m
        Colour/finishing
        Brush chrome + Caviar soft touch

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.