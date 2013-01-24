Home
SalonDry Compact

Hairdryer

HP4960/00
    -{discount-value}

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    HP4960/00

    Quick and easy drying for great results

    The SalonDry Compact combines 1400 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful. See all benefits

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

      SalonDry Compact

      • 1400 W
      1400 W quick and gentle drying

      1400 W quick and gentle drying

      This 1400 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1400  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        110-127 and 220-240  V
        Material housing styler
        ABS

      • Pallet

        Number of layers
        7
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        6
        Quantity
        1200 x 800

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box weight
        4432  g
        Weight of net product incl. attachments
        354  g
        F-box dimensions
        90 x 150 x 250  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        482  g
        A-box dimensions
        378 x 315 x 27  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        EAN F-box
        See pacdoc for your country
        EAN A-box
        See pacdoc for your country
        Country of origin
        PRC
        12NC code
        88449600001

