Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

SalonDry 'n Straight

Hairdryer

HP4867/00
  • Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
    -{discount-value}

    SalonDry 'n Straight Hairdryer

    HP4867/00

    Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

    Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry 'n' Straight features 1800 W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry 'n Straight Hairdryer

    Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

    Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry 'n' Straight features 1800 W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits

    Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

    Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry 'n' Straight features 1800 W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry 'n Straight Hairdryer

    Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

    Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry 'n' Straight features 1800 W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

      SalonDry 'n Straight

      • 1800 W
      • Floating comb
      • IonBoost
      1800 W for beautiful results

      1800 W for beautiful results

      This 1800 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Straightening comb catches and guides the hair easily

      The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for adjusting.

      Floating comb allows you to straighten from root to tip

      The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.

      Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

      The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-127 and 220-240  V
        Material housing styler
        various
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        1800  W

      • Pallet

        Quantity
        1200 x 800
        Number of layers
        6
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        6

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of net product incl. attachments
        600  g
        F-box dimensions
        270 x 95 x 305  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        745  g
        A-box dimensions
        556 x 308 x 324  mm
        A-box weight
        6420  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        88448670001
        EAN F-box
        See pacdoc for your country
        EAN A-box
        See pacdoc for your country
        Country of origin
        PRC

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.