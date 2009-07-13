Search terms

Curler

HP4684/00
    Get curling. The SalonCurl Pro is a curling iron with a 38mm barrel and ceramic tourmaline coating which ensures big bouncy curls and maximum shine See all benefits

      Perfect bouncy curls and waves

      SalonCurl Pro Curling Iron

      • 32 mm barrel
      • 210C professional temperature
      • Ceramic coating
      • Auto shut-off

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        End result
        Soft curls and waves
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Thick
        • Medium

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel diameter
        38 mm
        Color/finishing
        dark blue and gold
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heating time
        60s
        Maximum temperature
        210 °C
        Heater type
        PTC ceramic heater
        Temperature range
        digital settings

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Features

        Ready for use indicator
        yes
        Cool tip
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

