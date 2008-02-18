2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4638/00
Let it shine!
Release your hair’s shine potential. Shiny, glossy hair looks it’s best when straightened with the Philips SalonStraight Active Ion. Ionic condiotning, Ceramic plates and professional styling temperature ensure beautiful results.
180°C
Ceramic
IonBoost
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.