HP2844/99
    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Satinelle

      Epilator for long lasting smooth skin

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (GB)
        360 pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        101.7 x 120 x 80 cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        113.3 x 120 x 100 cm

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        218 x 379 x 194 (HxWxD) mm
        A-box weight
        3638 g
        F-box weight
        567 g

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        194 x 184 x 62 (HxWxD) mm

      • Features

        Metal epilating system
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        DC type
        Voltage
        Adaptor according to country requirements

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        288 pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of pieces per A-box
        6 pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        20
        Power consumption
        3 W
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        AC (mains)

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        RPM speed 1
        1900 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning
        Sensitive area cap
        For delicate body areas

