    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Unique Philips epilating system

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

      Washable epilation head

      For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

      Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733
        RPM speed 1
        1900 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min
        Power source
        AC (Mains)
        Motor
        DC-Motor 14 V
        Power consumption
        3  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20
        Voltage
        100 V or 110-127 V or 220-240 V (50-60 Hz)  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        92 x 64 x 140  mm
        Packaging design
        closed fancy-box with hanging option
        F-box weight
        490  g
        A-box dimensions
        200 x 200 x 147  mm
        A-box weight
        3100  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs

