Steam generator iron

HI5914/30
  • Faster ironing Faster ironing Faster ironing
    Faster ironing

    This steam generator makes your ironing experience faster thanks to extra powerful continuous steam, and more convenient thanks to a 1.1 L detachable water tank. See all benefits

    This steam generator makes your ironing experience faster thanks to extra powerful continuous steam, and more convenient thanks to a 1.1 L detachable water tank. See all benefits

    This steam generator makes your ironing experience faster thanks to extra powerful continuous steam, and more convenient thanks to a 1.1 L detachable water tank. See all benefits

    This steam generator makes your ironing experience faster thanks to extra powerful continuous steam, and more convenient thanks to a 1.1 L detachable water tank. See all benefits

      Faster ironing

      With extra steam

      • Max 5 bar pump pressure
      • 1.1-l detachable water tank
      • 180 g steam boost
      1.1-l detachable water tank

      1.1-l detachable water tank

      The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.1-l water tank capacity, you can iron for up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It is non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        up to 100  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Pressure
        max 5 bar pump pressure
        Steam boost
        180  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        1100  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Refill anytime during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Extra-large filling hole
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Yes
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.1  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.2  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        2 min.

