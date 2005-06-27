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    Cordless steam iron

    HI570

    Great results, minimum effort

    Steam iron with cordless function

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cordless steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    Freedom of movement with cordless function

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

    75 g steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

    75 g steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

    75 g/min steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Cordless function for maximum freedom of movement

    The cordless feature allows for maximum freedom of movement and maneuverability. There is a choice for the cordless mode for garments that need to be adjusted regularly on the ironing board enabling the iron to charge in the meantime, or in corded mode for continuous ironing. The selection of either corded, cordless or fixed to the stand for storage can easily be made with the three position switch.

    Automatic Anti-Calc system

    Automatic Anti-calc system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1900
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions
      320 x 256 x 138

    • Comfortable ironing

      Additional comfort
      180 degree cord freedom
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Safe in use
      Exceeds international drop test standards
      Water tank capacity
      250  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 30 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam Boost
      Up to 75 gr/min

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