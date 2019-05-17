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  • Designed to last Designed to last Designed to last

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9350/90R1

    Designed to last

    Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

    See all benefits

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    Daily Collection Kettle

    What is "refurbished"?

    Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.

    What can you expect?

    Product functionality and Warranty

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-warranty-desc

    Appearance

    The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.

    Accessories

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-accessories-desc

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-packaging-title

    Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.

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    Designed to last

    For long and reliable daily use

    • Metal
    • Spring lid
    • Light indicator
    • 1.7 L
    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

    Certified refurbished

    Certified refurbished

    It’s a returned product that is inspected, tested to perform like new and thoroughly cleaned. It might be delivered in a brown box and includes all functional accessories. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, an attractive price & free 30-day return.

    Food grade stainless steel metal (SUS304)

    Food grade stainless steel metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1850-2200  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity
      1.7  l
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Stainless steel

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      198 x 228 x 244  mm
      Micromesh filter
      200  µm

    • General specifications

      Cordless
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Easy spout filling
      Yes
      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Boil-dry protection
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Pilot light
      • Spring lid
      • Wide opening lid
      Lid as well as spout filling
      Yes

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel
      Material power switch
      Polypropylene (PP)

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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