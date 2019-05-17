HD9350/90R1
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.See all benefits
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Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.
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The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.
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Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.
A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.
Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.
A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.
The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.
The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.
The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.
It’s a returned product that is inspected, tested to perform like new and thoroughly cleaned. It might be delivered in a brown box and includes all functional accessories. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, an attractive price & free 30-day return.
Food grade stainless steel metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Finishing
Service
Sustainability
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