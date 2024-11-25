Search terms

  • Modern design, made to last Modern design, made to last Modern design, made to last

    Series 5000 Glass Kettle - light, 1.7 litre

    HD9339/80

    Modern design, made to last

    Our family-size 1.7L glass kettle features a modern design with intuitive blue light indicator inside the base to inform you when the kettle is on.

    See all benefits

    Series 5000 Glass Kettle - light, 1.7 litre

    Similar products

    See all Kettle

    Modern design, made to last

    Durable crystal clear glass with sensor light

    • 1.7 L
    • Removable lid
    • Blue light indicator
    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

    Blue light indicator

    Blue light indicator

    Elegant and intuitive sensor light is built into the clear glass base to show you when the kettle is on.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The water level is easy to read with an indicator located on both sides of the kettle.

    Removable lid for easy reach during cleaning

    Removable lid for easy reach during cleaning

    Fully removable lid for easy reach during cleaning.

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the removable lid.

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

    Save up to 66% energy with the cup indicators

    Save up to 66% energy with the cup indicators

    The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Glass
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1850-2200W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      14.6 cm
      Product Width
      23.3 cm
      Product Height
      24.8 cm
      Product Weight
      1150g
      Package Length
      23 cm
      Package Width
      23 cm
      Package Height
      31.2 cm
      Package Weight
      548.8g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.