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2 year warranty

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  • Stylish design, made to last
  • Stylish design, made to last
  • Stylish design, made to last
  • Stylish design, made to last

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9334/12

1 award

Stylish design, made to last

This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time!

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See-through design helps you boil what you need

Stylish design, made to last

  • 1.5 L

  • 2200 W

  • Plastic

360° intuitive water level indicator

360° intuitive water level indicator

Easy to read water level indicator from every angle due to the translucent body. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the water and cups amount as well.

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Technical Specifications

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