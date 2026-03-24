ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Series 3000 Kettle - 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

Support

Series 3000Kettle - 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

HD9318/21

Series 3000 Kettle - 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 223.5 kB
  • 24 March 2026

D000880739 DFU HD9318 EU9 online_V2 - English

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you