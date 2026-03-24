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2 year warranty
Kettles
All series
Series 3000 Kettle - 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black
Support
HD9318/21
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EU Declaration of Conformity
D000880739 DFU HD9318 EU9 online_V2 - English
My Philips kettle does not switch on
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
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