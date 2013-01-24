Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal taste, whenever you want. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal taste, whenever you want. See all benefits
Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal taste, whenever you want. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal taste, whenever you want. See all benefits
The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster and creates the optimal coffee aroma.
Adjust the intensity of your coffee to mild, medium or intense coffee.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Forgotten to turn off the coffee machine? Don't worry! 2 hours after brewing the coffee, the coffee machine will shut off automatically to save energy.
The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill up with water or clean the water tank.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
Wake up to the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you choose.
The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures your coffee tastes its best and prevents build-up of limescale from tap water.
Design
Your filter coffee your way
Good filter coffee made easily
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories