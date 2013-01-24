Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7459/20
    -{discount-value}

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee. See all benefits

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee. See all benefits

      Simply good coffee

      With aroma twister for the best taste experience

      • With glass jug
      • With timer
      • Black and metal
      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy-saving and safety reasons

      30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up to the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you choose.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      1.2-litre capacity for 2–15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 10 (large)/15 (small) cups of coffee. Maximum 1.2 litres but with a compact design that takes up little space in your kitchen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
        210 x 240 x 320  mm
        Weight of product
        1.42  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.94  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (W x D x H)
        299 x 260 x 380  mm

      • General specifications

        Special functions
        Aroma twister
        Type of display
        LCD
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Display
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip-stop
        • Pre-set timer
        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel and plastic

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black and Metal

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        Up to 15  cups
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Capacity water tank
        1.2  l
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

