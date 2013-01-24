Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7447/20
  • Simply good coffee Simply good coffee Simply good coffee
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7447/20

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Simply good coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all drip-filter-coffee-machines
      • -{discount-value}

      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Simply good coffee

      With aroma twister for the best taste experience

      • With glass jug
      • Black
      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      1.2-litre capacity for 2–15 cups

      1.2-litre capacity for 2–15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 10 (large)/15 (small) cups of coffee. Maximum 1.2 litres but with a compact design that takes up little space in your kitchen.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Drip-stop
        • Water level indication

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Capacity water tank
        1.2  l
        Cord length
        0.85  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
        240 x 210 x 330  mm
        Weight of product
        1.42  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.