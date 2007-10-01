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  • Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Deep-fat fryer

    HD6159/52

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Share the taste of fried food: this Philips deep-fat fryer can fry family-sized servings in one go! Cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage.

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    Deep-fat fryer

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    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Fryer for large, family servings

    • 1300 g
    • 2000 W
    • Timer
    Removable digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

    Removable digital timer allows pre-setting of frying time

    Allows easy pre-setting of the frying time. The timer can be removed from the fryer housing and taken along: you don't have to keep an eye on your food anymore!

    Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

    Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

    The Philips deep fryer reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

    Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

    Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

    Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

    Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes

    Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes

    Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

    Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

    All parts are dishwashable except the housing

    All parts are dishwashable except the housing

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity
      1300  g
      Oil content
      2.5  l

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      5.1  kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      300x265x405  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Handgrips
      Yes
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Automatic lid release
      Yes
      Viewing window
      Yes
      Detachable, hinged lid
      Yes
      Non-stick inner bowl
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White with sunset orange accents
      Materials
      Plastic (PP)

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