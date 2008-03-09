Deep-fat fryer
Crispy fried food easily
With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring.
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Crispy fried food easily Easy to use and clean Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring
Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.
Cord storage
Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.
The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable
The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch
Automatic lid release at the touch of a button
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Design specifications
Dimensions (L x W x H)
300 x 255 x 380
mm Color(s)
White with light green Materials
Plastic (PP) Weight appliance
2.8
kg
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Power
1900
W Cord length
1
m Frequency
50/60
Hz Capacity
1000
g Oil content
2
l
General specifications
Non-slip feet
Yes Power-on light
Yes Adjustable thermostat
150-190
°C Handgrips
Yes
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