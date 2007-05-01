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  • Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks

    Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

    HD4686/90

    Great tasting hot drinks

    For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting on your kettle and enjoy your favorite drink.

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    Pure Essentials Collection Kettle

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    Great tasting hot drinks

    With optimal temperature settings for your drink

    • 1.5 L 2400 W
    • Digital temp control
    • Black
    • Keep warm
    Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C

    Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C

    Temperature settings of 40, 80, 90 and 100°C to make sure the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.

    Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

    Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

    Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature.

    Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

    Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

    Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Cool wall for a safe touch

    Cool wall for a safe touch

    The kettle exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

    Ring sound when you water is ready

    Ring sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      • Heating element: Stainless steel
      • Housing: Stainless steel & PP
      • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
      Color(s)
      Black, metal and red

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      14.6x25.1x22.2  cm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      31.6x18.8x23.3  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Power
      2400  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Capacity
      1.5  l
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Wide opening lid
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Easy spout filling
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      Lid as well as spout filling
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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