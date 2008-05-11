2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4646/70
Fast and easy boiling
Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
1.5 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
White blue
Hinged lid
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.