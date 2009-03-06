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  • Boil just what you need Boil just what you need Boil just what you need

    Mini kettle

    HD4619/20

    Boil just what you need

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' of this mini kettle HD4619/20 allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce impact on environment.

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    Mini kettle

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    Boil just what you need

    Save up to 50% energy

    • 0.8 L 900 W
    • 1 cup indicator
    • Brushed metal
    • Hinged lid
    One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Anti-calc filter for a clear cup of water

    Anti-calc filter for a clear cup of water

    Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      Spout filter

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      900  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Capacity watertank
      0.8  l

    • Design

      Color
      Brushed metal

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      158x185x233  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      225x225x225  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Boil-dry protection
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal wrap
      Material heating element
      Stainless steel
      Material switch
      PP plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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