Daily Collection

Mini kettle

HD4609/00
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}
    2 year worldwide guarantee

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this mini kettle allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

      Boil just what you need

      Save up to 50% energy

      • 0.8 l 900 W
      • 1 cup indicator
      • White
      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant blue light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch-off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        bright white
        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Polypropylene/ABS
        • Switch and tool holder: Polypropylene

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360-degree base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        0.8  l
        Power
        900  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        15.8x18.5x22  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        22.5x22.5x22.5  cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Awards

