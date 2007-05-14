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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster HD2686/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Toaster

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionToaster

HD2686/90

Have it your way, exactly your way

This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Toaster for different types of bread

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • 2 slot

  • 3 function electronic

  • Black

  • Extra long slot

Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread

Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 