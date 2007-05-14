2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2686/90
Have it your way, exactly your way
This Philips toaster HD2686/90 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.
2 slot
3 function electronic
Black
Extra long slot
Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.
Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers