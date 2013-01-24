Home
Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2566/20
  • Good toast, easily Good toast, easily Good toast, easily
    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2566/20

    Good toast, easily

    Enjoy good toast with this compact Philips toaster. Features two large bread slots that fit a variety of different breads, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, bread centring for even toasting, seven toast settings and a defrost function. See all benefits

      Good toast, easily

      Compact metal design toaster with large bread slots

      • 2 slot
      • Compact
      • Black silver
      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

      Cancel button stops toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Large slot to fit different types of bread

      Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slot.

      Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

      The Philips toaster saves space on your counter top thanks to its compact design.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950  W
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        130 x 32 x 120  mm
        Cord length
        0.9  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome-plated top
        Colour(s)
        Black/silver

