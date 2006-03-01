HD2566/00
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast with this compact Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function.See all benefits
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The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slot .
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
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