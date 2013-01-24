Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bump-free cut and shave with less rash
Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation. See all benefits
The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power, time after time.
The Philips clipper gives you the freedom to shape hair and beard styles, or achieve a clean shave.
Philips steel blades are designed to withstand chips and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a two year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.
With a convenient thumb lever adjustment, the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as trim stubble without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.
A smart textured handle for a comfortable grip.
The 2.4 m long cord gives you great reach, making it easy to move around while clipping.
The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard.
The Philips clipper is designed to ensure less bumps while creating your own unique style. Making you feel proud and confident.
The clipper comes with 4 click-on hair combs. Select a desired length with each different comb and achieve a consistent smooth, even trim, time after time.
Cutting system
Accessories
Power system
Service