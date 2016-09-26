HC3100/13
Bump free, less rash cut & shave
Our Philips Home hair clipper is designed to give you a quality hair cut or shave, time after time. The special design of the strong steel blades is engineered to ensure less skin irritation.See all benefits
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The Philips hair clipper is designed with a linear motor for constant, durable cutting power, time after time.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
The Philips clipper is designed to ensure less bumps while creating your own unique style. Making you feel proud and confident.
The clipper comes with 4 click-on hair combs. Select a desired length with each different comb and achieve a consistent smooth, even trim, time after time.
The Philips clipper gives you freedom to shape hair and beard styles, even up to a clean shave.
Philips steel blades are designed to withstand chip and cracks, lasting up to 4 times longer*.
With a convenient thumb lever adjustment the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as stubble trim without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.
A smart textured handle for a comfortable grip.
The 2.4m long cord gives you a great reach to easily move around while clipping.
The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard.
Power system
Accessories
Service
Cutting system
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