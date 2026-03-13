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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC514/46
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer GC514/46
Important Information Manual Philips EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
All (9)
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Should I wash my Philips Stand Steamer’s mat/board cover?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer's tank be emptied after usage?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
The hanger of my Philips Stand Steamer cannot be inserted into the poles
My Philips stand garment steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer steams weakly or irregularly
Head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
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