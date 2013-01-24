The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all iron-suitable garments.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows you to reach easily into the trickiest areas, such as between the buttons, in pleats and in the corners.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest so that the appliance is easy to store.
An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.
Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the soleplate temperature has reached the set level.
The additional weight of the iron helps to achieve effective ironing results even on the tough garments.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Technical specifications