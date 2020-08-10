2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM51SS050P/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
512GB
Solid State Drive
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
Save free space by automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive