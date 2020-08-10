2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM25SS050P/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
256GB
Solid State Drive
With file synchronization of all the files on your PC, it is possible to access and work with your documents anywhere with just a few mouse clicks.
Save free space by automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.