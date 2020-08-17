2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM02SS050P/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily operations smother with better system responsiveness. SSD also offer instant-load performance, meaning faster boot and application loading times,
2 TB
Solid State Drive
Save free space by automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
High-speed data transfer rates of Philips solid state drive significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.