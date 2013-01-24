Home
MiniVac

Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6142
    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6142

    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet & Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Wet and Dry system and aerodynamic nozzle

      • 4.8-V battery
      • Bagless Cyclonic
      • Crevice, brush tool, squeegee
      • Wet and dry
      Slim charging base (for wall or table)

      Slim charging base (for wall or table)

      You can store the Philips Mini Vac on the convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure optimum dust pick-up of even the finest dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

      Looped handle ensures optimum grip

      Looped handle ensures optimum grip

      The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

      One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

      One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

      The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

      Powerful 3.6 V NiMH batteries

      Powerful 3.6 V NiMH batteries

      The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries of the Philips MiniVac do not suffer from memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longer-lasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Blue
        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  l
        Filter system
        Wet and dry system

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Charging base

      • Performance

        Battery voltage
        4.8  V
        Charging time
        16-18  hour(s)
        Input power (max)
        56  W
        Runtime
        9  minute(s)
        Suction power (max)
        6  W
        Vacuum (max)
        2.9  kPa
        Airflow (max)
        530  l/s
        Sound power level
        76  dB

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        508 x 335 x 490  mm
        Weight of product
        1.4  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        460 x 160 x 160  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Brush tool
      • Charging base
      • Crevice tool
      • Squeegee tool

