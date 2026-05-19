Fast and convenient
1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and convenient Less water refills required* Non-stick soleplate Variable steam setting Up to 90g of steam boost Kills 99.99% bacteria** Calc-clean Easy temperature control
An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.
Calc-clean solution
Calc-clean for extending irons life.
Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
Large water tank requires you less refills
250ml water tank lets you iron more garments with less refills.
Non-stick soleplate coating
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds
1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds.
Vertical steam for hanging fabrics
Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.
Eco Mode for reduced power consumption
Eco Mode helps reducing power consumption for cost-saving and sustainability.
Power up to 2000W
Power up to 2000W enabling constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost
Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost for fast crease removal.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Product Type
Low end steam iron Heat up time
32 sec Precise steam tip
Yes Indicator light
Yes Soleplate material
Aluminium Soleplate name
Non-stick Soleplate gliding performance
Good Calc management
Calc-clean Calc clean reminder
No Water spray
Yes Detachable water tank
No Suitable for tap water
Yes Water tank capacity
250 ml Extra large filling hole
No Variable steam levels
Yes Select steam level from handle
Yes Vertical steaming
Yes Power cord storage
Yes Integrated power plug
Yes Warranty/Guarantee
2 - year worldwide guarantee
Technical Specifications
Power
2000W Drip stop
No Continuous steam output / Steam rate
20 g/min Steam-on-demand
Yes Steam boost
Up to 90 g Voltage
220 - 240V
Safety
Automatic shut-off
No Safety carry lock
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product dimensions (WxHxL)
26.0 x 11.1 x 13.6 cm Power cord length
1.9 m Iron weight
0.89 kg
Design
Color
Purple Secondary color
White Certifications/Awards
Reddot winner 2023
Sustainability
Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
Yes User Manual
Yes
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
*compared to Philips Featherlight Plus **Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.