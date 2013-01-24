Home
DLP7719N/00
  Slim and powerful power bank
    Slim and powerful power bank

    Micro and Type-C input, Double USB-A and USB-C output. See all benefits

    Slim and powerful power bank

    Micro and Type-C input, Double USB-A and USB-C output. See all benefits

      Slim and powerful power bank

      with a portable back-up power pack

      • 10,000 mAh
      • Dual USB

      LED power-indicator light

      The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

      The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB-charged devices

      • Power

        Output
        37 Wh
        OUT 1: 5 V/1 A OUT 2: 5 V/2.1 A
        Power input
        5 V/2 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A
        USB-C: 5 V/2 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A
        Battery Capacity
        10000 mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Height
        7.7  inch
        Width
        4.1  inch
        Depth
        1.2  inch
        Gross weight
        0.278  kg
        Net weight
        0.228  kg
        Tare weight
        0.05  kg
        Gross weight
        0.613  lb
        Net weight
        0.503  lb
        Tare weight
        0.110  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 11250 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Length
        17  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        21  cm
        Length
        6.7  inch
        Width
        4.1  inch
        Height
        8.3  inch
        Gross weight
        1.968  kg
        Net weight
        1.368  kg
        Tare weight
        0.6  kg
        Gross weight
        4.339  lb
        Net weight
        3.016  lb
        Tare weight
        1.323  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11250 0

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        36
        Length
        36  cm
        Width
        33.5  cm
        Height
        20  cm
        Length
        14.2  inch
        Width
        13.2  inch
        Height
        7.9  inch
        Gross weight
        12.308  kg
        Net weight
        8.208  kg
        Tare weight
        4.1  kg
        Gross weight
        27.134  lb
        Net weight
        18.095  lb
        Tare weight
        9.039  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11250 3

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        13.6  cm
        Width
        6.8  cm
        Depth
        1.6  cm
        Height
        5.4  inch
        Width
        2.7  inch
        Depth
        0.6  inch
        Weight
        0.228  kg
        Weight
        0.503  lb

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Micro-USB

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

