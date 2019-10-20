ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP5750/00

Versatile USB battery pack

Ultra slim 5000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Dual USB to charge 2 devices simultaneously.

See all benefits

Ultra Slim 2 USB 1A / 2.1A Output

Versatile USB battery pack

  • 5,000 mAh

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.