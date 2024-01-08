Search terms

USB wall charger

DLP2910VW/40
  • Dual USB wall charger Dual USB wall charger Dual USB wall charger
    -{discount-value}

    USB wall charger

    DLP2910VW/40

    Dual USB wall charger

    Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed simultaneously to gain back max power in a short amount of time. Smart Protection to avoid damaging your valuable devices. Total 2 A with max 10 W output. With 1 m USB-A to Lightning cable. See all benefits

    USB wall charger

    Dual USB wall charger

    Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed simultaneously to gain back max power in a short amount of time. Smart Protection to avoid damaging your valuable devices. Total 2 A with max 10 W output. With 1 m USB-A to Lightning cable. See all benefits

    Dual USB wall charger

    Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed simultaneously to gain back max power in a short amount of time. Smart Protection to avoid damaging your valuable devices. Total 2 A with max 10 W output. With 1 m USB-A to Lightning cable. See all benefits

    USB wall charger

    Dual USB wall charger

    Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed simultaneously to gain back max power in a short amount of time. Smart Protection to avoid damaging your valuable devices. Total 2 A with max 10 W output. With 1 m USB-A to Lightning cable. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Wall Chargers

      Dual USB wall charger

      Maximum 10 W output

      • 2 USB charging ports
      • White

      2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4 A output

      2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4 A output

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Adapter type
        UK type
        Output
        1 A/5 V + 2.4 A/5 V
        1 A/5 V + 2.4 A/5 V Max. 17 W
        Power input
        AC 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14277 0

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14277 7

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14277 4

      • Product dimensions

        Weight
        0.035  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.