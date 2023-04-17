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2 year warranty

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USB power bank

DLP2711CB/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging dual USB-A and USB-C port support QC 3.0 and PD3.0.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • QC 3.0 and PD 3.0

  • PPS

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

50% charge in 30 minutes

Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

Technical Specifications

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