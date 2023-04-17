2 year warranty
DLP2711CB/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging dual USB-A and USB-C port support QC 3.0 and PD3.0.
10,000 mAh
USB A & USB C charging ports
QC 3.0 and PD 3.0
PPS
The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.
Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.