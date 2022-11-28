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Wall charger

DLP2682CW/00

Wall charger with 2 USB-C and USB-A port

Charge your laptop and latest devices from USB-C port. Support PD3.0 and QC 4+ charging modules to minimize the charging time. USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. Available with detachable EU, UK, AU plugs.

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65W with QC 4+ and PD 3.0

Wall charger with 2 USB-C and USB-A port

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Power Delivery

  • QC 4+

  • PPS

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Wall charger with GaN technology

Wall chargers that adopt GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology will use less electrical components with better heat performance. The compact chargers can provide more power with faster charging times. The increased power are capable to power deliver to modern laptops with USB-C connection.

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