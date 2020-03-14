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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Car Charger

DLP2510/00

Car charger with 2 USB ports

2 USB output Max 2.4A

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12W output

Car charger with 2 USB ports

  • 2 USB chaging ports

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Compatible with tablets, smartphones, and most USB devices

Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Technical Specifications

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