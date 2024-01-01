Search terms

DLP1925CB/40
    Have power wherever and whenever you need it. Large 30,000 mAh capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20 W or a USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18 W output. See all benefits

    Have power wherever and whenever you need it. Large 30,000 mAh capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20 W or a USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18 W output.

      with a portable back-up power pack

      • 27,000 mAh
      • USB A and USB C charging ports
      • QC 3.0 and PD
      • Black

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

      This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

      LCD display for power indication

      Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

      PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

      Quick Charge technology to optimise charging speed

      Quick Charge technology to charge your devices faster by optimising the charging current and voltage.

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously

      3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously

      50% charge in 30 minutes

      Fast charging - charge your mobile phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes time.

      Fast charge with USB-C PD 3.0 20 W or USB-A with QC 3.0 18 W

      Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20 W or a USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18 W output

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        Cables
        USB-C cable

      • Power

        Output
        USB & Type-C 5 V/3 A
        USB-C output: 5 V/3 A, 9 V/2.22 A, 12 V/1.5 A (PD20 W) USB-A1/A2 output: 5 V/2.1 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A (QC18 W) Total max.: 5 V/3 A
        Power input
        USB C\Micro USB 5 V/2 A
        Micro USB input: 5 V/2 A, 9 V/2 A USB-C input: 5 V/2 A, 9 V/2.22 A
        Battery Capacity
        30,000 mAh 111 Wh

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14270 8

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14270 1

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14.2  cm
        Width
        7.2  cm
        Depth
        4.09  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14270 5

