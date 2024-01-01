Search terms

DLP1924NB/40
  • Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank
      Slim and powerful power bank

      with a portable back-up power pack

      • 27,000 mAh
      • 2 USB charging ports
      • Black

      LED power-indicator light

      The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

      The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB-charged devices

      • Power

        Output
        5 V/2.4 A
        USB1 and 2: 5 V/2.4 A Max 2.1 A
        Power input
        USB 5 V/2 A
        MicroUSB: 5 V/2 A
        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Battery Capacity
        10,000 mAh 37 Wh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        EAN
        48 95229 14268 8

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14268 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14268 5

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14.2  cm
        Width
        7.2  cm
        Depth
        4.09  cm

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Micro-USB

