Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.
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Slim and powerful power bank with a portable back-up power pack 10,000 mAh USB A & USB C charging ports Li polymer battery Black LED power-indicator light
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously
3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously
Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Outer Carton
Length
40
cm Number of consumer packagings
36 Length
15.7
inch Width
35
cm Gross weight
11
kg Height
22.5
cm GTIN
1 48 95229 13549 6 Width
13.8
inch Height
8.9
inch Nett weight
8.28
kg Gross weight
24.251
lb Nett weight
18.254
lb Tare weight
2.72
kg Tare weight
5.997
lb
Inner Carton
Length
19
cm Number of consumer packagings
6 Length
7.5
inch Width
10.7
cm Height
20.5
cm Width
4.2
inch Height
8.1
inch Nett weight
1.38
kg Gross weight
1.75
kg Nett weight
3.042
lb Gross weight
3.858
lb Tare weight
0.37
kg Tare weight
0.816
lb GTIN
2 48 95229 13549 3
Compatibility
Works with the following
USB charged devices
Power
Battery Capacity
10000mAh 37Wh Battery type
Li-Polymer Power input
USB 5V/2A Output
USB C 5V/3A USB1 & 2 : 5V/2.1 A
Packaging dimensions
Height
19.5
cm Type of shelf placement
Both Width
9.5
cm Depth
3
cm Height
7.7
inch Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95229 13549 9 Width
3.7
inch Gross weight
0.28
kg Depth
1.2
inch Nett weight
0.23
kg Gross weight
0.617
lb Nett weight
0.507
lb Tare weight
0.05
kg Tare weight
0.110
lb
Product dimensions
Height
14.67
cm Width
6.9
cm Depth
1.58
cm Width
2.7
inch Height
5.8
inch Depth
0.6
inch Weight
0.225
kg Weight
0.496
lb
Accessories
Cables
USB-C charging cable
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