USB wall charger

DLP1304NB/40
    Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed at the same time for max. power in a short time. Smart Protection to prevent damage to your valuable device. Total 4.8 A max. output. See all benefits

    4 USB ports wall charger

      4 USB ports wall charger

      With overcurrent and short circuit protection.

      • 4 port 4.8 A

      4 USB A Ports with 4.8 A

      4 USB A Ports with 4.8 A

      2.1 A full speed charge 2 mobile phones or 1 tablet at the same time

      5 V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 mobile phones at full speed or 1 tablet at full speed

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Adapter type
        BS type
        Output
        5 V 4.8 A
        Power input
        110~240 v, 50/60 hz

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10523 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        80
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10523 9

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        40
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10523 6

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.6  cm
        Width
        9.2  cm
        Depth
        3  cm

