DLC6541AW/40
  • Premium USB-A to US-C cable Premium USB-A to US-C cable Premium USB-A to US-C cable
    Premium USB-A to US-C cable

    Premium 1 m-long cable for added flexibility while charging Micro USB-enabled devices See all benefits

      Premium USB-A to US-C cable

      Silicone wrapped

      • Sync and Charge
      • 1 m
      • White

      Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

      Supports USB 2.0 high-speed 480 Mbps data transfer rate

      Flexible and durable cable design

      Plastic-wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • Mobile phones
        • PCs and laptops

      • Cable specs

        Length
        3 ft
        Length
        1  m
        Data transfer rate
        480 Mbps
        USB version
        2.0

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Black
        Materials
        PVC wrapped

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14382 1

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14382 8

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14382 5

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        100  cm

