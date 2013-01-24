Home
  • Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable
    USB-C to Lightning cable

    DLC5206L/00

    Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

    You will need this USB-C to Lightning cable to get maximum power from the PD-enabled charger for your iPhone and iPad. Premium cable, 2 metres (6 ft) long for added flexibility. See all benefits

      Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

      • Sync and Charge
      • 2 m
      • Black braided cable
      • Power Delivery

      Extra long cable for easy access and convenience

      Sometimes a longer cable is just what you need for better access and added convenience

      USB type C connector for high speed charging

      USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

      Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

      Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPhone
        iPhone, iPad, iPod
        Made for: iPhone, iPad, iPod

      • Cable specs

        Length
        6 ft
        Length
        2  m
        Max charging rate
        18  W
        Data transfer rate
        480 Mbps

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Braided

      • Packaging dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.049  kg
        Net weight
        0.032  kg
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Gross weight
        0.108  lb
        Net weight
        0.071  lb
        Tare weight
        0.037  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 10384 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        13.6  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        4.914  kg
        Net weight
        1.152  kg
        Tare weight
        3.762  kg
        Gross weight
        10.833  lb
        Net weight
        2.540  lb
        Tare weight
        8.294  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10384 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        8.1  inch
        Gross weight
        0.694  kg
        Net weight
        0.192  kg
        Tare weight
        0.502  kg
        Gross weight
        1.530  lb
        Net weight
        0.423  lb
        Tare weight
        1.107  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10384 3

