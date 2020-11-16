2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC3104L/00
USB-C to Lightning cable
Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB-C wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
1,2 m
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices
A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable