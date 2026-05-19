CX1050/01
Designed for quiet. Built for power.
Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds, 2 modes, smooth rotation, timer, and remote control for ultimate comfort. Built with quality materials and a sleek design, this wall fan offers lasting durability and stylish performance.See all benefits
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With a cooling capacity up to 3100 m3/h and 6 blades, this fan delivers intense air movement that eliminates stagnant air, filling your space with refreshing air for all-day comfort.
Operating at a subtle 44 dB(A) (1)—comparable to a quiet office—this fan delivers powerful cooling while maintaining a calm, undisturbed environment.
Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 m, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.
Customize your comfort with 3 adjustable speed settings, a dedicated Sleep Mode and a Natural Breeze Mode. Effortlessly tailor the cooling to suit your needs with the included remote control.
Adjust your comfort from anywhere with the easy-to-use remote control. Choose between three fan speeds, two special modes, or the timer setting—all without needing to get up.
Set it and forget it with the built-in timer. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your fan will turn off automatically—helping you save energy and rest easy through the night.
Enjoy a cool and peaceful night’s sleep with Sleep Mode. This energy-saving setting gradually lowers the fan speed over 30 minutes to help you fall asleep, while the display automatically turns off to minimize light and distractions.
Natural Breeze Mode delivers a refreshing airflow by automatically varying fan speed and intensity - mimicking the feeling of real outdoor wind. It’s a soothing, natural cooling experience you can enjoy year-round.
Enjoy optimal air circulation with automatic 80° rotation and a 30° tilting head, designed to deliver a refreshing breeze throughout the entire room.
With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips conducts 110+ rigorous quality tests to ensure durability and high performance, season after season—all backed by a 2-year warranty for your peace of mind.
Operating at just 47W, this fan consumes 53 times less energy than a standard portable air conditioner—helping you stay cool while dramatically reducing energy use and costs.
Assemble in just a few steps with the intuitive design. Cleaning is effortless—simply wipe the surface with a dry cloth to maintain optimal performance.
General Specification
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