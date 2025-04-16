2 year warranty
Discontinued
CTT8010GY/40
Always in-touch
Built-in a 11" FHD screen and 7000mAh battery, Philips tablet T8010 delivers the remarkable enjoyment at any time. With HD cameras, big storage and more practical design, it will let you capture anything at will that touches your heart.
Always in-touch
The 11 inch FHD high-resolution LCD screen provides clearer images, paired with an 8mm slim body design, providing a silky touch that is simple and pure.
Large capacity with 7000mAh Li-ion battery for long standby,
Built in 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM provide ample memory for smoother use, easily meeting your diverse storage needs and allowing you to store freely without limitations.