2 year warranty
Discontinued
CTS6211BK/40
Always in touch
Powered by an octa-core processor and 4000mAh battery, Philips S6211 delivers you the feeling of smoothy performance with long standby. 6.52" HD full screen and 8MP main camera, all together let you enjoy remarkable quality and usability.
Always in touch
The 6.52 inch HD+ high-resolution LCD screen provides clearer images, paired with an slim body design, providing a silky touch that is simple and pure.
Built in 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM provide ample memory for smoother use, easily meeting your diverse storage needs and allowing you to store freely without limitations.
Large capacity with 4000mAh Li-ion battery for long standby,